Panchkula, Mar 9 (PTI) Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Mizoram entered semifinals of the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship after winning their respective matches here on Sunday.

Jharkhand defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in Division A in the first quarter-final match of the day.

Also Read | Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Italian Football Match on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Captain Albela Rani Toppo (4th minute) led from the front while Rajni Kerketta (41st) and Pramodni Lakra (59th) also scored one goal each for Jharkhand.

Karishma Yadav (55th) scored the solitary goal for Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Nathan Smith Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Bowler Who Replaced Injured Matt Henry in New Zealand Playing XI for IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

In the next quarter-final match, Maharashtra blanked Karnataka 5-0 with Akansha Singh (41st, 54th) scoring a brace for her side. Priyanka Wankhede (30th), Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (44th) and Yogita Bora (59th) also struck one each.

In the third quarter-final, Mizoram defeated Bengal 1-0 in a close match. Deepika's 50th minute strike made all the difference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)