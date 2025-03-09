Juventus are on a five-game winning streak in the Italian Serie A and that has prompted them to the fourth spot in the league. The Bianconeri trail league leaders Inter Milan by nine points and although the gap is vast, we have seen strange things happen in the past in football. Thiago Motta is doing a good job managing Juventus and he will want his squad to remain focused. Opponents Atalanta are third but a spate of draws in recent weeks has hit their title ambitions. They will be keen to secure a win here to give them a much-needed push. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

Francisco Conceicao, Renato Veiga, Nicolo Savona, and Douglas Luiz are ruled out of the clash for Juventus due to injuries. Randal Kolo Muani will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Teun Koopmeiners will slot in behind him as the playmaker with Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli as the two box-to-box midfielders.

Stefan Posch is a long-term absentee for Atalanta with Rafael Toloi as his replacement in the team. Sead Kolasinac and Berat Djimsiti will be part of the back three for the visitors. Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman form the two-man attacking midfield set up with Mateo Retegui as the forward.

Juventus have momentum with them, but Atalanta are a quality team. Expect the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will host Atalanta in a crucial clash of the Serie A 2024-25 on Sunday, March 09. The Juventus vs Atalanta match is set to be played at the Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain and it begins at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Juventus vs Atalanta, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India however, will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website.

