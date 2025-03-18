Mumbai, March 18: As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beckons, JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner for the world's ultimate T20 franchise competition, is gearing up for the biggest edition yet. With the upcoming season debuting revamped squads and half the franchises featuring new captains, IPL 2025 promises excitement of unmatched proportions. To celebrate the season, JioStar has unveiled its 2025 season campaign, titled, 'Yahaan Sab Possible Hai'. IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming for Jio Users: Check Best Plans With Free JioHotstar Subscription.

The campaign packs multiple films, each one depicting epic possibilities arising out of the way that the IPL transcends relationships, major life moments, cultures, ethnicities, and age, driving home the thought that anything is possible at the magnum opus, as per a press release from JioHotstar.

The all-encompassing campaign films will feature a slew of IPL champions and icons including Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians' most loved Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson, Delhi Capitals' big-ticket buy KL Rahul, and Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant. Select films in the campaign have also been helmed by famed directors, such as Nitesh Tiwari, popular for directing Bollywood blockbuster Dangal.

Sharing the core thought behind the campaign, Vikram Passi, Head of Marketing, JioStar - Sports, said, "At JioStar, we believe in limitless possibilities, and the TATA IPL 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase them. 'Yahaan Sab Possible Hai' is not just a campaign -- it is a tribute to the passion, energy, and dreams that define this tournament." IPL 2025: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, Top Five Players From Mumbai Indians To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

"For 18 years, it has been more than just cricket; it's been a cultural force, uniting millions and bringing the nation to a standstill. This season, our campaign reflects this reality, ensuring every viewer -- wherever they are -- feels the power of what is possible."

Sharing his thoughts on JioStar's campaign, MS Dhoni said, "The IPL has consistently been a springboard for talent over the years where we have seen many emerge on the big scene by helping their respective teams to the title. Winning this league is no mean feat but the fact that a teen like Vaibhav can also stake a claim to fame based on sheer talent is the charm of the IPL. I thought the film beautifully captured this."

Dhoni's counterpart in the film Sanju Samson said, "While winning the IPL is a dream, but what I truly cherish is how the league gives us a chance to showcase our skills, shine and make a name for ourselves, no matter where we come from. The film encapsulates this truth about the league where a young and exciting talent can share the field, frame and fame with a legend like Mahi Bhai." IPL 2025: From MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Top Five Chennai Super Kings Players To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

Rohit Sharma, said, "Being a part of Mumbai Indians has always been an honour, and this new campaign film is a take on the belief that exists between us in the team and it's that very spirit that's helped us become one of the most successful teams in the IPL. It is all in good fun, but the focus always is on contributing to the team's success."

Hardik Pandya, said, "We wear the Mumbai Indians badge with immense pride, and our achievements reflect the essence of this incredible franchise. The campaign film reflects this spirit, the respect and camaraderie among our team, highlighting our achievements and contributions that have enabled Mumbai Indians to become one of the most celebrated teams in the league."

The network launched the three films from its campaign, featuring MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli across them. The first film called GOAT vs YOAT features Dhoni and Samson. IPL 2025: From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar, Top Five Players From Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

The star of the film, however, is the debate between the two franchisee stalwarts around the youngest player ever in the IPL, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and celebration of a never-seen-before unseen contest. Given a tongue-in-cheek treatment, another film, MI6 Possible, celebrates the achievements of Mumbai Indians and its heroes in making them one of the League's most-decorated teams.

The film is a light-hearted sketch on the friendship that drives them to add to the glory. In a quirky film, Virat and his manager, at a cafe, experience multiple coincidences with the number 18. They interpret these as cosmic signs indicating that the 18th edition could be a successful one for Kohli and RCB.

