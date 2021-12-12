Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Former India U-19 captain Jonty Sidhu hit a run-a-ball hundred while skipper Pardeep Sangwan grabbed a five wicket haul as Delhi beat Haryana by 10 runs in an exciting Group C league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Delhi scored 267 for 5 in their 50 overs with left-handed Sidhu hitting eight fours and three sixes while adding 145 runs for the fifth wicket with former Delhi Capitals player Lalit Yadav (75 off 92 balls).

In reply, Haryana were all out for 257 in exactly 50 overs with Shivam Chauhan, who scored a hundred (107 off 136 balls), and Pramod Chandila (78) adding 166 runs for the fourth wicket.

Haryana were cruising along at 236 for 3 before Sangwan (5/52) and Mayank Yadav (3/61) removed the last seven wickets for 21 runs.

Earlier, Sidhu and Lalit Yadav came together after Delhi were tottering at 47 for 4 in 17 overs having lost Shikhar Dhawan (18 off 42 balls), Vaibhav Kandpal (0), Himmat Singh (1) and Khsitiz Sharma (17 off 39 balls).

The Sidhu-Yadav duo not only resurrected the innings but also took it closer to 200 before Yadav was out.

However, credit for Delhi's total reaching a semblance of respectability would go to keeper Anuj Rawat who hammered five sixes to score 44 not out off 16 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is having a stellar tournament, ended with 3 for 43 in 10 overs.

In another game of the same group, Saurashtra all-rounder Prerak Mankad (106 no off 72 balls) made a short work of a modest 212-run target set by Jharkhand, as his side crossed the line under 35 overs, losing only three wickets.

The third game of the group saw Uttar Pradesh beat Hyderabad by seven wickets. Hyderabad were all out for 149 with pacer Yash Dayal taking 5 for 31. In reply, UP overhauled the target in 26 overs with Karan Sharma scoring 44.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 267/5 (Jonty Sidhu 100 not out, Lalit Yadav 75, Anuj Rawat 44) beat Haryana 257 (Shivam Chauhan 107, Pramod Chandila 78, Pradeep Sangwan 5/52) by 10 runs.

Jharkhand 211 (Utkarsh Singh 55, Chetan Sakariya 2/51) lost to Saurashtra 212/3 (Prerak Mankad 106 not out) by 7 wickets.

Hyderabad 149 (Yash Dayal 5/31) lost to UP 150/3 in 26 overs (Karan Sharma scoring 44) by 7 wickets. PTI KHS

