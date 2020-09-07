New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Shuttler Jwala Gutta on Monday announced her engagement with boyfriend Vishnu Vishal.

The Commonwealth gold medalist is celebrating her 37th birthday today, and she took to Twitter to let the world know about a special birthday gift from boyfriend and actor Vishnu Vishal and it was an "engagement ring".

"N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to look forward to! Towards our family, Aryan, friends, and work! its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic)," Jwala Gutta tweeted.

Jwala Gutta was last seen on BWF badminton action in 2017.

In December 2019, she had launched her academy in Hyderabad and it will provide facilities for various sports such as cricket and badminton.

Jwala Gutta had also won the World Championships doubles bronze in 2011.

Gutta was married to fellow badminton player Chetan Anand, before her divorce in 2011. (ANI)

