IPL 2020 is all set to begin later this month as BCCI released the official schedule for the cash-rich league on Sunday (September 6, 2020). The new edition of Indian Premier League will begin with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner’s up Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. So before India’s premier T20 competition starts, RCB funny memes have started trending on social media. RCB Funny Memes Trend After Adam Zampa Replaces Kane Richardson in IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the biggest teams in the Indian Premier League but have failed to make a huge impact in the competition, reaching the finals just twice in 2011 and 2016. The franchise has always had some of the best players in this format of the game and as a result, their underachievement remains a huge question for everybody. IPL 2020 Schedule Announced: Ecstatic Fans Share Hilarious Memes as BCCI Announces Full Fixture of Indian Premier League 13.

However, this season, with the competition taking place in its entirety on foreign soil and with the addition of some big-name players such as Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and several other, the Virat Kohli-led side will fancy their chances. And before the season begins, netizens expressed their views about RCB on social media with funny memes.

RCB to zampa after seeing him in last two matches: pic.twitter.com/IZ0B15sI1m — Kunal (@jaddu_lite) September 6, 2020

All team has won IPL trophy except RCB, DC & KXIP RCB, DC & KXIP : pic.twitter.com/QSckOMYs8G — Prashant Rajput (@pareshan_ladka) September 7, 2020

When everyone is trolling RCB everywhere Then RCB fans like me : pic.twitter.com/0DBhD7o3OS — Kartik Khandelwal (@kartik_kkk_) September 7, 2020

After seeing zampa performance RCB fans:- pic.twitter.com/SqcKQzjDHy — JARVIS (@semi__conductor) September 6, 2020

IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place on UAE this season from September 19, 2020 onwards with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai hosting all the games behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed inside the ground to maintain social distancing protocols amid current circumstances.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have added Australian spinner Adam Zampa to their ranks as a replacement for Kane Richardson, who has opted out of the upcoming season as he wants to be with his wife during the birth of the couple's first child.

