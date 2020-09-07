With the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) right around the corner, preparations of all the teams are underway, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is no different. The Virat Kohli-led side has been hitting the training ground hard and is looking determined to clinch their maiden title. However, after sweating out in nets, players of the side have a gaming room to chill out where they can rejuvenate themselves by engaging in other fun activities. The official Twitter account of RCB recently gave the fans a tour of their luxurious game zone where Kohli and others are relaxing down after a tiring day on the field. Virat Kohli Enjoys Football Session With Teammates Ahead of Upcoming Season.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of all the IPL sides have been put in a bio-secure bubble. However, life in such restrictions can be challenging and teams will not want mentally-exhaust players going in the tournament. Owing to the fact, RCB have arranged a comfort room for their players with a lot of great facilities. From air hockey to Karaoke, the room consists of almost everything which one needs to relax their mind. Have a look. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Watch Video:

An intense and exciting season of the IPL right around the corner, and with the bio-bubble restrictions in place, the RCB Team Room helps our stars unwind after a gruelling day at work. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/8XqaVGpuve — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Kohli and many other players are eagerly waiting to take the field after a long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, they will also be determined to guide RCB to their maiden IPL title.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers in the ranks, the Bangalore-based side has a staggering batting line-up. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav will have the onus to shine in the bowling department. Well, the certainly looks a well-balanced squad on the paper. However, they’ll have to come together as a unit to get the glory in UAE.

