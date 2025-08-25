Mumbai, August 25: Sanju Samson smashed a whirlwind 42-ball century to guide his side, Kochi Blue Tigers, to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025) on Sunday at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. His innings of 121 off 51 balls included 14 fours and seven sixes, which propelled Kochi towards victory and put him in the limelight ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Sanju didn't bat in the tournament opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Why is Dhoni Written on Back of Sanju Samson’s Jersey in Kerala Cricket League 2025? Know Details.

However, Sanju struggled to score against Alleppey Ripples, batting in the middle, where he made 13 runs off 22 balls before Jalaj Saxena removed him. He made a brilliant comeback against Aries with a match-winning hundred.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties.

Sanju Samson Scores Century in Kerala Cricket League 2025

Sanju Samson turning pressure into PLEASURE since forever 😎#KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/YOvBLdFrB8 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 24, 2025

Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

Sanju's next assignment for India will be the Asia Cup. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. Who is Saly Samson? Know All About Sanju Samson's Elder Brother and Kochi Blue Tigers Teammate in Kerala Cricket League 2025.

India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai.

If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)