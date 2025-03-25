New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Love has the power to lift one's performance. With husband Hunter Woodhall cheering from the stands, Tara Davis clinched the long jump gold at the Summer Olympics in Paris. One month later, Tara's performance acted as an inspiration for Hunter as he pocketed the gold medal in the T62 400m race in the Paralympics. Similarly, the story of Swaroop and Romy Unhalkar offers a heartwarming glimpse into how love and sports can intertwine to create something truly extraordinary.

Paris Paralympics 2024 were replete with such power couples, whose determination, mutual support and resilience motivated a young generation to keep dreaming of achieving excellence in their discipline. Swaroop, a two-time Paralympian in shooting, won gold in the R1 - Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 in the ongoing Khelo India Para Games here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Romy participated in the R2 - Air Rifle Standing Women SH1 event, finishing fourth in qualifying, and eighth in her event, as per a SAI Media press release.

Also Read | RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 6.

The couple met through a common friend from Kolhapur in Pune around 2021-2022. What began as a professional relationship soon blossomed into something more meaningful. Following their marriage, Romy herself took up shooting, and for the past three years, they have travelled together, participating in competitions and bringing home medals as a team.

Swaroop, who was diagnosed with polio as a toddler, faced an uphill task initially. The shooting range was far away from his home and his family's finances did not allow him to have his own weapon and a kit.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: How To Get IND vs BAN Football Match Free Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?.

Swaroop started participating in tournaments with a 10-year-old rifle presented by his coach from 2012 and success soon followed as he became the first shooter from Maharashtra to win medals at national and qualify for international meets.

The turning point came when Swaroop Unhalkar began competing internationally and was honoured with Maharashtra's prestigious Chhatrapati Award, the state's highest sports recognition.

"After that, everyone's perspective changed. Today, my family and those who know me in society say, 'We don't want anything else, just keep playing,'" Swaroop told SAI Media.

When Swaroop began his journey in 2008, the ecosystem for para-athletes in India was far from supportive. Society largely viewed para sports merely as a form of entertainment rather than a serious profession. "It took a long time for people's mindset to change, to accept that we could pursue this as a career and progress in it," he shared.

Romy Unhalkar also speaks of her husband with immense pride, "He is very patient and makes all decisions calmly through ups and downs, which I find very inspiring. I am very proud to support him in his journey. I consider myself lucky and happy to do this."

Their dedication has paid dividends. Swaroop also participated in the Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2, where he finished eighth. On Monday, Swaroop qualified in the R6 - 50m Rifle Prone Mixed SH1, where he finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Romy also aspires to become a Paralympian like her husband. This dream will edge closer to reality when the two fly to Changwon, South Korea, for the 2025 WSPS World Cup, in what will be their first international tournament together.

Speaking about the Khelo India Para Games, Swaroop said, "This is a well-designed program that provides a good platform for para-athletes. I won gold in the first edition, and again in this one, which makes me very happy. Getting a medal on such a good platform provides great exposure for para-athletes."

Romy added to this by saying, "This is a good platform. We're getting national-level exposure, which is increasing the number of participants. Definitely, in future, more and more participants will increase in shooting."

The message from the awesome twosome is clear and powerful: "Follow whatever interests you. We are getting maximum opportunities now. There's no need to maintain a negative mentality." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)