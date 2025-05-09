New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Urva Chaudhary claimed 10m air pistol gold as her second medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. She had teamed up Dev Pratap to win silver in the mixed team event a couple of days earlier.

The 17-year-old stayed ahead of the field in the final, scoring 237.7 points against 236.3 scored by Vidhi Sharma (Rajasthan). Haryana's Kanak, also a Khelo India Athlete, won bronze.

"This is my third Khelo India Youth Games. I have seen myself evolving as a shooter and scoring really well over the years. This experience has been really nice. Khelo India has given me a lot of confidence and self-esteem to play well. From here, I shift attention to the World Cup in Germany in June this year," Urva said, according to a release.

Maharashtra completed a golden double in the boys and girls 50m Rifle 3 Positions events with Khelo India Athlete Vedant Waghmare clinching top honours in the boys' competition on Wednesday. This is his first medal in three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games. Earlier, Prachi Gaikwad had won gold in the girls' event.

Vedant Waghmare was happy that he made it to the podium this time. "I was fifth and seventh in the past two editions. I wored hard and had the confidence that a medal would come. And it did," said the 18- year-old said. "Coming into the Khelo India Scheme in 2023 has improved my performances manifold." Vedant scored of 452.5, finished ahead of Rohit Kanyan (Haryana) and Amitoj Singh (Punjab).

Madhya Pradesh opened its medal account in the shotgun events with twin golds. In the girls' final, Poonam Raghuwanshi edged past Tanisska Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu) 39-38 to clinch gold. In the boys final, Syed Ahyaan Ali scored 41 to leave Udhav Singh Rathore (Rajasthan) in his trail to clinch the gold.

Results:

Boys 50m Rifle 3 Positions: 1. Vedant Waghmare (Maharashtra) 452.5 points; 2. Rohit Kanyan (Haryana) 451.9 points; 3. Amitoj Singh (Punjab) 440.1 points. Trap: 1. Syed Ahyaan Ali (Madhya Pradesh) 41; 2. Udhav Singh Rathore (Rajasthan) 34; 3. Arjun (Haryana) 30.

Girls10m Air Pistol: 1. Urva Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 237.7; 2. Vidhi Sharma (Rajasthan) 236.3; 3. Kanak (Haryana) 215.6. Trap: 1. Poonam Raghuwanshi (Madhya Pradesh) 39; 2. Tanisska Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu) 38; 3. Addya Katyal (Delhi) 30.(ANI)

