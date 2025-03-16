Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant Trophy Tour reached its ultimate destination at South City Mall in the city, where an overwhelming number of passionate fans turned up to witness the Indian Prenier League (IPL) trophy up close, as per the KKR press release.

The event was buzzing with excitement as the Knight Riders fans gathered in huge numbers, eager to celebrate KKR's third IPL championship. As they did throughout the tour, the final stop on the Trophy Tour gave the fans the opportunity to capture memorable moments with the coveted silverware while engaging in interactive activities organised for the occasion. The energy in the mall was electric, as chants of support echoed throughout the venue, creating a festive atmosphere.

Also Read | On Which Channel Will CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Be Telecast Live? How To Watch South American Football Nation Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

This final stop capped off an eventful journey that saw the IPL 2024 trophy travel across multiple iconic locations in Kolkata.

With the Trophy Tour now successfully completed, the Kolkata Knight Riders turn their focus to the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Also Read | Grand Slam of Cricket? Saudi Arabia Prepares 500 Million USD Investment For Secret Global T20 League: Report.

The team is set to kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, as they aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy.

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

-Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

-Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

-Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

-Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

-Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)