Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

The Knight Riders retained the team that defeated Gujarat Titans in their previous match.

Fresh from their maiden win of the season, SRH included Abhishek Sharma in place of Washington Sundar.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (capt), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

