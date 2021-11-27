Vadodara, Nov 27 (PTI) Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has stepped down as Baroda captain following the team's underwhelming campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Baroda Cricket Association Ajit Lele told PTI that Krunal communicated his decision to the state body on Friday but did not give any reason for leaving the leadership role.

"He will remain available as a player. He communicated his decision to the president. His successor will be named after the selectors meeting tomorrow," said Lele.

The 30-year-old has played five ODIs and 19 T20s for India.

Kedar Devdhar is among the frontrunners to succeed Krunal starting with the Vijay Hazare Trophy next month.

Baroda finished with the least amount of points, 4, from Group B alongside Services with one win and four losses in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

IPL regular Deepak Hooda had left Baroda team last year after claiming that he was abused by Krunal. He now plays for Rajasthan.

