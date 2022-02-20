Madrid [Spain], February 20 (ANI): Real Madrid overcame Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table after producing a match-winning second-half display on Saturday.

In the 63rd minute, Marco Asensio fired in an unstoppable left-footed strike from outside the area, as he had previously done against Granada. The hosts doubled their lead on 80' when Vini Jr. finished off a fine team move, which included Karima Benzema and Asensio. The Frenchman scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time to round off the scoring.

That third goal capped off the win for Real Madrid, who are now riding a 12-game unbeaten streak at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid dominated the early stages of play, but Alaves defended resolutely in the first half and barely gave the Whites a sniff at the goal.

At El Sadar, Atletico Madrid got three important points against Osasuna. Joao Felix, Luis Suarez and Correa were the scorers of the game.

Simeone's men got off to a flying start and took the lead after just four minutes thanks to a great volley from Joao Felix that found its way into the net defended by Sergio Herrera.

In the 60th minute, Felix found Suarez with the ball, and the Uruguayan converted it to make 0-2 with a wonderful left-footed shot from 40 meters out. In the 90th minute, Correa scored the definitive 0-3 after a great assist from Koke.

With this win, Atleti reached 42 points in La Liga before receiving Manchester United this Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano in UCL last 16. (ANI)

