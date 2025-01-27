Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) An array of legends from India and Sri Lanka such as Chaminda Vaas, Venkatesh Prasad will give a quick peek to their glory days while appearing in the 2025 One World One Family Cup to be played here on February 8.

Apart from them, some familiar names like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Ajantha Mendis will appear in the event.

Legendary former India batter GR Viswanath said the event is aimed at fostering humanity and humane values.

“Cricket taught me that true greatness lies not in the runs we score, but in the lives we touch. During my sporting days, we played for the pride of our nation. Today, we play for the pride of humanity,” said Viswanath.

Madhusudan Sai, the Founder of Global Humanitarian Mission, remarked: “The buzz of cricket is translating into a cause for humanity through the One World One Family Cup 2025. This is a game that will be played by renowned cricketers from India and Sri Lanka, not for their countries, but for the whole of humanity.”

In 2024, when the first edition of the One World One Family Cup was played, the two sides were captained by cricketing greats - Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh with teams comprising of a mix of players from seven nations.

