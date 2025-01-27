After dominating performances in the first and second T20Is, the India national cricket team will meet the England national cricket team in the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28. The India national cricket team are leading 2-0 in the five-match T20I series against the England national cricket team. After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Jos Buttler-led England is expected to make a strong comeback against Suryakumar Yadav's Team India. The Three Lions have already announced their playing XI for the third T20I on Tuesday. The visitors have announced the unchanged XI for the crucial encounter against the Indian national cricket team. England Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Announced: Three Lions Select Unchanged Side For Match in Rajkot.

Team India won the first T20I comprehensively by seven wickets against England in Chennai. Batting first, the visitors made 132 runs after captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 68 runs off 44 deliveries. For the hosts, Varun Chakaravarthy bagged a three-wicket haul. While chasing 133 runs, opener Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock. The left-handed batter slammed 79 runs off 34 deliveries and guided his side to chase down the target in 12.5 overs.

The second T20I in Chennai was a nail-biting encounter that Team India won by two wickets. England scored 165/9 in 20 overs after skipper Jos Buttler slammed 45 runs off 30 balls. Spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets apiece. While chasing 166 runs, Tilak Varma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 55 deliveries. Team India won the nail-biting encounter and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Three Lions.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

India continues to hold their advantage over England in the shortest format of cricket. Overall, in 26 T20Is between India and England national cricket teams, the Asian giants have won 15, while the Three Lions have come out victorious in 11 matches.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Key Players

Abhishek Sharma Jos Buttler Adil Rashid Varun Chakaravarthy Arshdeep Singh Tilak Varma

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Key Battles

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be the biggest threat to the England batters. The England batters have looked clueless against the ace spinner and Varun will look for another dominating performance in the third T20I. For India, the hosts will want to neutralise England captain Jos Buttler, who is scoring the bulk of runs for the Three Lions.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on January 28. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option in Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming on its app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

