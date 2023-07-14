Los Angeles, Jul 14 (AP) Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge in Los Angeles, according to police.

Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed.

Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer's father, trainer and manager, told ESPN.

The elder Haney said the charge is “a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I'm confident things are going to be worked out.”

Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas. (AP)

