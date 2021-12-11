Madrid, Dec 11 (AP) Mallorca needed its goalkeeper to salvage a scoreless draw at home with Celta Vigo in a Spanish league match affected by high winds on the Balearic Islands.

Celta was without top scorer Iago Aspas due to a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. The visitors then lost striker Santi Mina early when he had to be helped off the field after a powerfully struck ball hit him in the head on Friday.

But Celta had all the clear scoring chances anyway. Thiago Galhardo, who replaced Mina, Nolito Agudo and Brais Méndez all drew saves from Mallorca's Manolo Reina.

Gusting winds altered the trajectory of long passes, and players taking corner kicks sometimes had difficulties keeping the ball in place next to the corner flag.

“If there is one thing players don't like it is wind,” Reina said.

“In the second half we tried to send the ball forward, but the wind ended up pushing us back. It made it very difficult to play.”

Mallorca, which stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1 in the last round, remained in 12th place.

Celta moved up to 13th at three points above the relegation zone. (AP)

