Orlando, Jun 27 (AP) Manchester City won Group G of the Club World Cup with a dominant performance, beating Juventus 5-2 at Camping World Stadium.

Man City went ahead 2-1 on an own goal in the 26th minute on Thursday when defender Pierre Kalulu, attempting to intercept a pass at close range, sent the ball into the net.

The rout was on from there. Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Savinho scored in the second half to make it 5-1.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring for Man City in the ninth minute, and Teun Koopmeiners equalised two minutes later. Dusan Vlahovic scored in the 84th minute for the Italian club, which finished second in the group.

Juventus showed some late life when Vlahovic brought the ball into close range and found the back of the net.

Manchester City will face the Group H runner-up on June 30 at Orlando. Juventus will take on the Group H winner on July 1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"Manchester City are a very high-level team. It's very difficulty to play against them. Today we struggled and we have to accept that." Juventus coach Igor Tudor.

"I'm really pleased. ... We are going to try to maintain this rhythm for as long as possible," Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said. AP

