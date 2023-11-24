Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Manvi Jain of Madhya Pradesh, won the junior women's 25m standard pistol title at the ongoing 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events, being held at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

The local shooter shot 566 to leave Delhi's Naamya Kapoor (561) behind in second place. Rajasthan's Purvi Pratap Kachhawaha won bronze with 560, to go with her gold in the civilian championship of the same event.

The other gold medals of the day in Bhopal went to Team Haryana and Team Tamil Nadu who won the junior women's 25m standard pistol team titles respectively.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting range, where the Rifle nationals are being conducted, Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana created a new national record in the 10m air rifle Deaf Men category, when he shot 626.4 in qualification to top the field. Second-placed Shourya Saini of Uttarakhand, also beat the existing national record mark to finish with 625.4.

In the men's 10m air rifle West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw had posted the highest qualifying score of 633.3. in a field of 933. (ANI)

