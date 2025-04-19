Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni struck half centuries and shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership as Lucknow Super Giants put up 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

The South African opener hit 66 off 45 deliveries, studded with five boundaries and three sixes, while Badoni scored 50 off 34 balls as the duo bailed out the LSG after they had lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran inside the powerplay.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Abdul Samad (30 not out off 10 balls) then smashed four sixes at the back-end to give LSG a competitive total.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/31) emerged the most successful bowler for his side, dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and Markram.

Also Read | LSG 180/5 in 20 Overs | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Abdul Samad’s Cameo Lifts Lucknow To Imposing Total.

Riyan Parag is leading the Royals after regular skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined due to a side strain he sustained in the previous game.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 180 for 5 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 66, Ayush Badoni 50, Abdul Samad 30 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)