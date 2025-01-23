Mumbai, January 23: Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has made significant progress in his recovery from a compound thumb dislocation and fracture, just a week after sustaining the injury during the Big Bash League (BBL). Following a successful practice session in Brisbane on Thursday, Kuhnemann is optimistic about receiving clearance to join Australia's Test squad for their upcoming two-match series in Sri Lanka. SL vs AUS 2025: Michael Clarke Backs Sam Konstas To Retain Australia Cricket Team Opener’s Spot on Test Tour of Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner, a key figure in Australia's plans for the spin-friendly conditions of Galle, sustained the injury while playing for Brisbane Heat in their loss to the Hobart Hurricanes. Struck on the thumb during the game, Kuhnemann was rushed to the hospital by teammate Daniel Drew, where the dislocation was reset.

Surgery the following morning involved the insertion of a pin into the fracture. Despite the severity of the injury, Kuhnemann's recovery has been swift. Earlier, he bowled eight overs, faced throwdowns, and practiced catching at Allan Border Field in Brisbane under the supervision of Heat's physiotherapist, Adam Smith.

"I think it was more about just ticking off the boxes each day this week, and so far it's gone to plan. I'm hoping so, but nothing's come out yet. I'll probably speak to the medical team this afternoon. My bowling, batting and fielding has gone excellent so far. So I'll just relay that message. There's a bit of a time zone difference and hopefully, I can get on the plane over there," Kuhnemann said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Steve Smith Cleared to Join Australia Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series in UAE Following Elbow Injury, Set to Resume Batting Later This Week.

"I'm feeling really good, really grateful with how it sort of progressed in the last week. It's healed really well, and the surgery went excellent. Very fortunate and lucky so far that I'm sort of in a position to be able to bowl and bat and catch a few balls. Everything's gone to plan so far. There's not much pain at all any more, and no pain bowling and batting," Kuhnemann noted.

Consultation with Australia's medical staff, currently in Dubai for a pre-tour camp, will determine whether Kuhnemann can fly to Sri Lanka in the coming days. To protect his thumb during games, a custom-made plastic splint has been prepared, which Kuhnemann can wear without interfering with his performance. Having used a similar splint in the past for a previous injury to the same thumb, he is confident it will withstand any potential impact.

"This is a conversation I had with the surgeons and doctors and it's really stable now. It's probably more stable than it was beforehand. I've broken that thumb before and now I've got surgery on it, it's probably in a better state. I've played cricket with splints on and I'm very confident, it doesn't affect my bowling or batting and fielding. If anything, I'm probably more confident in the field, because you've got something on your finger," he said. Former World Cup-Winning Australia Captain Michael Clarke Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2025.

Kuhnemann, who played three Tests in India in 2023, was a strong contender for a spot in the XI for the first Test in Galle before the injury. His inclusion would provide Australia with a crucial left-arm orthodox option to complement Nathan Lyon, aligning with the selectors' strategy for the spin-heavy conditions in Sri Lanka.

With the first Test just days away, Kuhnemann remains hopeful of joining the squad and making an impact in the subcontinent, showcasing both his resilience and importance to Australia's Test plans.

