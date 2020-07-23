Melbourne [Australia], July 23 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after former chief executive Kevin Roberts' controversial exit from the organisation.

In a statement to the Board, Michael advised of his intention to resign, wishing Australian Cricket well."Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution," Eddings said in a statement."As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country. The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down," he added.

Kasprowicz's departure means there is no male Test player left on the now eight-person board. (ANI)

