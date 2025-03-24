Greater Noida, Mar 24 (PTI) All India Police boxer Minakshi stunned world champion Nitu Ghanghas of Haryana to cruise into the 48kg semifinal of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Minakshi dominated all through the three rounds to pick up a 4-1 split verdict win, defeating the biggest name in the ongoing competition.

Though known for her aggressive style, power and lightning-fast speed, Nitu, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, appeared out of sync, struggling to find her rhythm.

While she occasionally displayed flashes of brilliance with her combination punches, Minakshi was unrelenting in her counter-attacks, skilfully disrupting Nitu's footwork and out-punching her at every turn.

