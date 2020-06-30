Barcelona [Spain], June 30 (ANI): Barcelona on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Italian club Juventus for the transfer of Arthur Melo.

"The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables," Barcelona said in a statement.

The player will remain at Barcelona until the end of the official competition in the 2019-20 season.

"A definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arthur Henrique Ramos De Oliveira Melo for a consideration of 72 million euros payable in four financial years. The purchase value may increase of maximum 10 million euros on achieving given conditions during the course of the contract. Juventus and the player have signed a five-year contract of employment valid until June 30, 2025," Juventus announced.

Arthur arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2018 from Gremio. The Brazilian midfielder has played 72 games for Barcelona until now.

The Brazilian midfielder, who has four goals from his two seasons at the club, scored his first goal against Osasuna in the league and has won two titles with Barcelona, the league and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2018-19 season. (ANI)

