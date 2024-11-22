Controversy sparked when Hazrat Bilal of Morrisville Samp Army, playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 bowled an enormous no ball during a match with New York Strikers. The no ball much longer than normal and it triggered discussions that whether all these T10 and T20 leagues need more authoritative lookover as there might be chances of fixing in these leagues. Former Australian cricketer David Warner also took a jibe at the no ball through a post on social media where he said 'The @AbudhabiT10 league, was this a free-hit?'. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

David Warner Takes Funny Jibe At Controversial No Ball Bowled By Hazrat Bilal

The @AbudhabiT10 league 😂😂😂 was this a free hit?? pic.twitter.com/EvpHkrKuKx — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2024

