Mumbai, May 17: Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced extension of contract with Rostyn Griffiths by one year, which will keep the Australian centre back at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season. "Mumbai City FC are delighted to announce that Rostyn Griffiths has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, extending his stay with the Islanders until the end of the 2023-24 season," the club said in a statement. The 35-year-old Griffiths played a vital role for Mumbai City FC in their successful run last season wherein they lifted the Indian Super League winners' shield 2022-23.

Griffiths was at the forefront for the MCFC with 28 tackles, 14 interceptions and 43 clearances in 17 games, the release said. In their contest against ATK Mohun Bagan, he also scored a goal in a thrilling 2-2 contest.

"A key member of Mumbai City's backline that conceded a mere 21 goals in 20 games, Griffiths presence helped make the Islanders boast of one of the meanest defensive records in the league season," the release added.

The England-born Griffiths began his career with Blackburn Rovers and played for Adelaide United, North Queensland Fury and Central Coast Mariners. He has also played for Guangzhou City in China, Roda JC in the Netherlands, Perth Glory in Australia and Pakhtakor Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

"We had an exceptional season last year and I am eager to take on the challenge of replicating it next season, especially with the AFC Champions League on the horizon,” Griffiths said. Des Buckingham, the Mumbai City FC coach said, "Having someone like Rostyn Griffiths in our team is vitally important. His experience and versatile skill set make him an invaluable member of our group. Rostyn is a mentor to many of our younger players, and his guidance and leadership have been instrumental in their development so far."

