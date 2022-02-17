Karachi, Feb 17 (AP) Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has thanked Australia for touring the nation for a historic series.

Australia are due to arrive in Pakistan on Feb. 27 after 24 years to play three test matches, three ODIs and a one-off Twenty20.

''I want to thank Australia too that they are coming to Pakistan after 24 years, I am sure players and fans are also excited that they are going to witness a very good series.

''The whole Pakistan is with cricket and everyone wants the teams to come and play here. We welcome the whole world with open hearts,'' Mushtaq told reporters on Thursday.

The tour starts in Rawalpindi on March 4 with the first test, followed by test matches in Karachi and Lahore. The ODIs and a Twenty20 will be played at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan test players started a training camp in Karachi under the supervision of Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf before the camp will be shifted to Rawalpindi later this month.

Australia is ranked No. 1 test team in the world and will be touring Pakistan on the back of its 4-0 Ashes win at home against England. Led by Pat Cummins, Australia is at No. 2 in the ICC World Test Championship points table behind Sri Lanka while Pakistan occupies No. 3 spot.

Mushtaq said it will be tough for Pakistan while competing against the top-ranked side, but was hopeful that the home conditions suit his players.

"They play tough cricket," Mushtaq said.

"Wherever they go, they go with full preparation and obviously we have to play tough cricket against them ... they had a really good series against England, but they are coming to our territory and we will give our best." (AP)

