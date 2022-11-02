Adelaide, Nov 2 (PTI) Netherlands put up a disciplined bowling show to skittle out Zimbabwe for 117 in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Sikandar Raza top-scored for Zimbabwe with a 24-ball 40 while Sean Williams contributed 28 (23b) as they were shot out in 19.2 overs after they chose to bat.

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowlers with figures of 3/29. Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 40; Paul van Meekeren 3/29).

