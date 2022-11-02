On November 2, 2022, India and Bangladesh will be facing each other in Adelaide Oval Stadium, at 1:30 pm (IST). This match will be an important match for both teams, having won two out of three matches they have played in the Super 12 group stage. Both suffered defeat against the South African side and currently have four points each but, the Men in Blue rests above the Tigers due to their higher Net Run Rate. India Aim for Victory Over Bangladesh as Semifinal Race Heats Up.

In the previous editions of the event, they have faced each other on three occasions and Team India has emerged victorious in all of them. Hence, heading into their fourth bout at the T20 World Cup India as always are the favourites to win the clash. The Bangladesh team led by Shakib Al Hasan has a huge challenge to face to get their place into the semi-finals. Whereas team India coming from a defeat has no room left for error if they want to once again qualify for the knockout stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is currently underway in Australia, with the ongoing Super 12 stage the teams are battling out for their place in the semifinals. In Group 1 New Zealand, England, and Australia are in first, second, and third position respectively on the basis of Net Run Rate, as they got five points each and all of them still have a match in hand to confirm their place into the semifinals. South Africa leading Group 2 and is followed by India and Bangladesh in second and third positions respectively both with an equal number of points.

When Is India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs BAN game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. Fans in Pakistan can watch the telecast on PTV Sports channels.

How To Watch India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

