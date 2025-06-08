Coimbatore, Jun 8 (PTI) Nidhish Rajagopal made a fine fifty as SKM Salem Spartans defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match here on Sunday.

The Spartans bowlers did well to restrict Panthers to 164 for six in 20 overs, courtesy Tamil Nadu pacer M Mohammed's 2 for 27 off fours overs.

Also Read | Genoa CFC Extends Head Coach Patrick Vieira's Contract Till 2027.

In reply, stylish left-hander Nidhish recorded his sixth TNPL fifty (60, 41b, 7x4, 2x6) and shared a third-wicket stand of 73 off 56 balls with R Kavin (48 not out, 39b, 1x4, 4x6) as Spartans made 167 for four with eight balls to spare.

For Panthers, IPL players Murugan Ashwin and Gurjapneet Singh took two wickets each.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: India, Hong Kong Aim To Kickstart Campaign at Kai Tak Stadium.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers: 164/6 in 20 overs (R Ram Arvindh 37, Atheeq Ur Rahman38, NS Chaturved 32; M Mohammed 2-27) lost to SKM Salem Spartans: 167/4 in 18.4 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 60, R Kavin 48 not out, Gurjapneet Singh 2-28, M Ashwin 2-35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)