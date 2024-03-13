New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters watched the Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Peters was also captured with Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda.

Also Read | ‘How Many Runs…?’ James Anderon Reveals His Conversation With Shubman Gill During Altercation in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala.

(Pic credits: DDCA)

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1767586882563514675?t=8w8Y3P80QRBR_OGnK3tMXQ&s=19

Also Read | WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify For Playoff Following 7-Wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians Women, Delhi Capitals Enter Final By Securing Top Place.

A fine all-round effort by star player Ellyse Perry, which included a historic first-ever six-wicket haul in the Women's Premier League (WPL) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualify for playoffs after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at Delhi on Tuesday.

With this win, RCB ended their campaign in third spot, with four wins and four losses and a total of eight points. They will be playing the eliminator clash against either MI or Delhi Capitals. MI is at the second spot with five wins and three losses and a total of 10 points.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 113 ( Hayley Matthews 26, S Sajana 30; Ellyse Perry 6-15) lose to Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115/3 in 15 overs (Ellyse Perry 40*, Richa Ghosh 36*, Hayley Matthews 1/11). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)