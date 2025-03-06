Lahore [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is keen on channelling confidence from the 'positive' aspects they procured during their previous group stage defeat against India in Dubai.

On Wednesday night, New Zealand punched its ticket to Dubai by sailing to a 50-run victory against South Africa at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium.

"I think today we were challenged by a good side, and I think I guess now we look forward to Dubai, and we've had a go there already against India. So yeah, we're probably expecting something similar on the surface, and I guess we'll get there and recover and then be ready to go," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Santner and his troops dominated the proceedings during their last match against 'Men in Blue' but saw their counterattack crumble against India's spin ploy. They surrendered to a 44-run defeat, but Santner is looking to dwell on the positives rather than the result itself ahead of the final.

"Yeah, I think, you know, being there and putting them under pressure at times last game was good for us, you know, confidence going forward, you know, we kind of obviously had a look at them, they had a look at us, but you know, you kind of take out, you know, what things work, what doesn't work so much, I think, you know, our big boys bowled extremely well to chip three out at the top. Yeah, and obviously, winning a toss might be nice as well," he added.

Since New Zealand's famous title win against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2000, the Kiwis have been on an expedition for their next ICC ODI title. After 25 years of wait, New Zealand stands on the cusp of adding another accolade to its cabinet.

Just like their last encounter against India in the final of the same tournament, the Kiwis would need to hunt down the same opponent to end their ICC ODI trophy drought by eking out a victory against the odds.

The Blackcaps understand the opposition and the conditions ahead of them, considering their previous encounter in the group stage.

Coming to the semifinal against South Africa, Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) held the frontline for New Zealand with their rollicking centuries. While young Rachin stuck to his natural attacking instincts, Willamson took a step away from his natural game and attacked at an eye-catching strike rate to make the most out of the placid conditions.

The duo raised a 164-run stand to set the stage for Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) to flex their muscles and toy with South Africa's pace attack with a relentless onslaught.

"He (Williamson) keeps doing it. That partnership was massive for us; he was able to keep going in the middle phase. South Africa challenged us, but we were able to cash in and score 360. We felt 320 might not be enough," Santner said.

With the ball, Satner (3/43) took the brunt on his shoulders and singlehandedly pushed for breakthroughs. He returned with crucial scalps for Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and dangerous Heinrich Klaasen. Rachin Ravindra (1/20) and Glenn Phillips (2/27) played second fiddle and combined to chip in with three scalps.

"It was really pleasing for me to take three scalps today. It makes my job easier; we have four all-rounders who can bowl spin, and they can bat as well. Rachin's five overs were great," he added.

New Zealand suffered an injury scare during the 29th over when pace spearhead Matt Henry injured himself while attempting a catch of Heinrich Klaasen. He injured his shoulder and went off the field for treatment from a physio.

Henry eventually returned to the field and was handed the task of bowling the 44th over. He removed Kagiso Rabada in the 46th over and ended the match with figures of 2/43.

Santner issued a health update on the speedster and said, "I have to wait and see how Matt Henry's shoulder is. It's a bit sore. We have to wait for a couple of days and see." (ANI)

