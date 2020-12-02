Canberra [Australia], December 2 (ANI): The Aaron Finch-led Australian team on Wednesday moved to the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table after winning the three-match series against India 2-1.

Hosts Australia beat India 2-1 and as a result, the side has moved to the number one spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with 40 points. India managed to win the third and final ODI by 13 runs and as a result, the side opened their tally in the ODI Super League.

India is placed at the number six position with nine points. The side should have had 10 points for winning the third ODI, but the Kohli-led team lost one point because of a slow over-rate.

Initially, the ICC release had stated that every Indian player was fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rate in the first ODI against Australia, but there was no mention of point deduction then.

However, in the latest updated standings of the ODI Super League, India are positioned at sixth place with nine points.

As per ICC's playing conditions: "If at the end of the match, the over rate calculation determines that a team has bowled one or more overs less than the minimum over rate requirement, that team will incur a deduction of one point per over for each full over the team falls short of its minimum over rate required in a match."

Australia had defeated England 2-1 in their previous series of the 13-team championship, which was introduced this year to bring context to ODI cricket and also to decide the seven direct qualifiers for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

India, though assured of a berth as hosts, was to use the opportunity for long-term preparation. Reigning World Cup winners England are second in the points table with 30 points. They defeated Ireland 2-1 in the opening series of the championship before losing by the same margin to five-time world champions Australia.

Pakistan is also on 20 points after a 2-1 series win over Zimbabwe, who secured 10 points for their Super Over win in the final ODI played in Rawalpindi. (ANI)

