Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 3 (ANI): Odisha FC midfielder Isak Vanlalruatfela, fondly known as 'Isak Ralte,' has been awarded the Emerging Player of the Month for December 2023 for his impressive spree of performances in the Kalinga Warriors' unbeaten month of December in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Odisha FC remained unbeaten in all six matches they played in December, clinching four victories and securing draws against the Kolkata giants East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Ralte featured in all six games in the ISL that Odisha FC played in December and showcased his brilliance down the left channel.

The 22-year-old setup Roy Krishna for the decisive goal against Punjab FC and was impressive in their 4-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their final game before the mid-season break. Ralte scored the equalizing goal after Rei Tachikawa put the Men of Steel ahead and also provided one for Roy Krishna to seal a comfortable win.

The majority of the twelve experts selected Isak Ralte to come out on top in the month of December. Eight out of the twelve experts picked Ralte as the first choice for the reward. The winger surpassed Kerala Blasters FC duo Mohammad Aimen and Vibin Mohanan, who came in second and third, respectively.

Ralte has become the third recipient of this award after FC Goa's Jay Gupta (October) and Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan (November). (ANI)

