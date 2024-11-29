New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The final match of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) U19 2nd T-20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf took place from November 25-28, with specially-abled hearing-impaired men's teams from 8 states competing for the coveted champion's trophy, the IDCA said in a release.

According to the release, the final match saw the U19 Deaf Odisha team face off against the U19 Deaf Haryana team at the RDT Stadium Cricket Ground in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. Odisha emerged victorious in the thrilling contest.

The Deaf Cricket Association of Andhra Pradesh was praised for making all the arrangements for this exciting tournament.

The Championship concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, where Ajay Kumar, Secretary of the IDCA, presented the winning trophy to the U19 Deaf Odisha team and the runner-up trophy to the U19 Deaf Haryana team.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ajay Kumar, General Secretary of the IDCA said, "It was an exhilarating match that kept us on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. The players displayed their exceptional skills on the field and their passion for the game through their outstanding performance. This performance showcased how far they have come in terms of polishing their skills and their overall development. I congratulate all the winners and players who were part of this tournament and commend their dedication and hard work, which made the event a tremendous success. I would also like to thank our sponsors, without whom this tournament would not have been possible."

Sanith Shetty from U19 Odisha Deaf Team was named the Man of the Match in the Final match between Odisha and Haryana, Aretvi Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh Deaf Team bagged the Best Batsman of the Series award, P Vijaya Bhaskar from Andhra Pradesh Deaf Team bagged the Best Bowler of the Series title, and Sanith Shetty from the Odisha Deaf Team received the Player of the Series award, the release added. (ANI)

