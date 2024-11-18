Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the IPL franchise's bowling coach, a reward for guiding Mumbai to Ranji Tropy and Irani Trophy titles last season.

A well-known name on the domestic circuit, Omkar has in the past worked as assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read | Mitchell Marsh and Wife Greta Blessed With Baby Girl As Couple Welcomes First Child, Australia All-Rounder Joins Training Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

"Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB's Bowling Coach," the franchise tweeted.

"Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic season duties."

Also Read | On Which Channel Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs ZIM ODIs and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

He is expected to join RCB after the end of the ongoing Ranji season, which will resume on January 23.

In between, he will also oversee Mumbai's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Omkar, who is the younger brother of former India player Avishkar Salvi, has played just one List-A game for Railways in 2005. He is contracted with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) until March 2025.

This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after his tenure at KKR.

RCB have never won an IPL title despite participating in it since the tournament's inaugural edition way back in 2008.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)