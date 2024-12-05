Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Angel Orelien emerged as the hero for Sreenidi Deccan FC by scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory over Rajasthan United in an I-League match at the Deccan Arena here on Thursday.

Sreenidi Deccan led 1-0 at half-time.

Orelien scored in the 21st and 86th minutes while Seiminmang Manchong netted Rajasthan's sole goal.

Sreenidi Deccan thus secured their first home win of the season, bouncing back from an initial home defeat. Both teams entered the game with similar records — a loss and a win — but it was Sreenidi Deccan who prevailed.

The win also boosted their position to fourth in the standings with six points from three matches, while Rajasthan United are in eighth place with three points.

The Deccan Warriors displayed a commanding presence right from the start. They exhibited quick, skilful play that frequently penetrated Rajasthan's defence, creating several opportunities.

An early chance arose in the second minute when David Castenada Munoz intercepted a pass and fired a strong shot that Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan deflected over the bar.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute, initiated by Jagdeep Singh with a precise low cross from the left to Rosenberg Gabriel.

Gabriel cleverly drew the defenders before setting up Orelien, who decisively finished to put Sreenidi Deccan ahead. A missed header from Rosenberg later on could have doubled their lead, but his effort soared over the crossbar.

Rajasthan United slowly found their rhythm, primarily through counter-attacks. They nearly equalised in the 27th minute when Naoba Meetei's dashing run set up William Pauliankhum but he missed the target.

The second half saw continued dominance from Sreenidi Deccan, highlighted in the 52nd minute when Faysal Shayesteh's 23-yard free-kick was saved by Kithan.

However, Rajasthan equalised five minutes later when Pauliankhum assisted Manchong for a superb strike.

The match's defining moment came when Orelien scored directly from a corner kick in the 86th minute, catching the Rajasthan defence off-guard and sealing the victory for Sreenidi Deccan.

