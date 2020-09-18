Paris, Sep 18 (AP) U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.

Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.

Also Read | IPL 2019 Winner: Ahead of 2020 Edition, Here’s Recap of Indian Premier League Season 12.

In another blow to the clay Grand Slam, tournament organizers announced a further reduction in crowd sizes, because of France's worsening coronavirus epidemic.

The new limit, decreed by the Paris police department, is 5,000 spectators per day, organizers said in a statement late Thursday. They'd previously been planning for 11,500 spectators, split among three sites at Roland Garros.

Also Read | MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 1.

“It is important for the sporting, social and economic life of the country that a major event like Roland-Garros can be put on while respecting health imperatives,” organizers said.

Osaka, who is ranked No. 3, hurt the hamstring last month at the Western & Southern Open, also in New York, and withdrew from that tournament's final because of it, then wore heavy tape during the U.S. Open.

“Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year,” Osaka said on Twitter.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won't have time to prepare for the clay — these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time."

Osaka would not have been a favorite on the clay surface. The U.S. Open title was her third major tournament title. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)