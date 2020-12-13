Turin [Juventus], December 13 (ANI): Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants his side to get over from their impressive Champions League win at Barcelona and said that they must continue with the same desire and pace in the coming weeks.

Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo netted a pair of penalties and Weston McKennie added a stylish volley as the Bianconeri produced a clinical display.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Transfer News Update: Juventus Considering Loan Deal For Manchester United Star.

"If we still have [Barcelona] in mind, let's forget about it. We have to turn the page and have continuity. It must not be only this match against Barcelona, we must continue with this desire and pace, because now there is the championship and we must be at our best in these four games," Goal.com quoted Pirlo as saying.

"These matches [like against Barca] bring great awareness of our improvements, so it can be a big confidence boost for the final matches before the break," he added.

Also Read | Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21: Los Blancos Close Gap At Top After Derby Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Pirlo said Serie A champions must play with the same desire in their coming games.

"We must have the same desire, the same concentration, because without this desire we face nasty surprises, so we concentrate to play great matches," he said.

Asked about the defence, the coach replied: "The desire to move forward is growing. When you go forward and attack, the opposition also have fewer opportunities to come and play in front [of your defence].

"So we have to be in the opposing half of the field, trying to have offensive pressing, then in the defensive phase, even when we are in our own area, we must be aggressive, not passive. We are growing," the manager added.

Juventus will take on Genoa in the Serie A clash later in the day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)