Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 5 (ANI): Bhupen Lalwani, Mumbai's highest run-getter in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, was felicitated for his superlative performance in Mumbai's triumphant run. The promising opener was felicitated by Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in the function organised in Mumbai.

"Mumbai cricket has a legacy of producing champion cricketers, especially batters. With a talented youngster like Bhupen impressing in the Ranji Trophy, I am sure the future is in safe hands. The ASK Foundation24 has been doing commendable work in school students' community. I am sure they will contribute handsomely to the sporting revolution now that they have entered into the field of sport, " said Shelar.

Lalwani, who will celebrate his 25th birthday later this week, tallied 588 runs in 16 innings, with a hundred and five fifties, to emerge as the highest run-getter as Mumbai lifted its 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

"Ajju da (captain Ajinkya Rahane) ensured the dressing room was relaxed right through the reason and it was great to contribute to the team. I just hope I can keep delivering the goods in future," said Bhupen. "A sportsperson has to be aware of his responsibilities as a citizen and as a responsible citizen, I pledge Rs 1 lakh for social activities through Ask Foundation24 today."

Lalwani also hoped to break into the IPL on his impressive performances in domestic cricket. "Any team would be great but if it is Mumbai Indians, it would obviously be icing on the cake," he said. "I started playing cricket at home watching Mumbai Indians in the first season of IPL. If I can experience the sea of blue from the ground, it will be an inexplicable feeling. I will continue to work hard."

Agasti lauded Lalwani's effort and expressed pride in being associated with a committed youngster like. "It is the hard-working generation that is going to lead by setting an example for the kids. Bhupen has shown that he has it in him to emerge as an idol not just as a sportsperson but also as a responsible citizen."(ANI)

