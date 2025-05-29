Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 29 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has joined the tennis ball cricket league, The Legenz T10, as League Commissioner ahead of the much-awaited season. The League will be held in Jaipur on June 25.

Each match will follow the T10 format (10 overs per side), ensuring high-intensity cricket. Ojha, who has played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is for India, will oversee the League's operations, ensuring smooth execution and the growth of the innovative competition.

The Legenz T10 vision is to bring India's street cricketers into the limelight. Built on the slogan 'Gali Se TV Tak,' it offers a direct path from raw passion to real recognition.

Regarding the League, League Commissioner Pragyan Ojha said in a press release, "I am thrilled to be part of The Legenz T10 and contribute to this dynamic platform that bridges grassroots cricket with the big stage. I look forward to working with passionate players and creating something special."

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of The Legenz T10, said, "We've all seen amazing talent in our local parks and gullies - young boys and men with unmatched skill and fierce hunger to perform. The Legenz T10 is for them. We're building a platform that will transform tennis ball cricket forever."

Adding excitement to the league is the involvement of former international cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, who will mentor and share the field with players. Fans can look forward to watch all T10 action live on Sony Sports Network.

Aspiring players can register by submitting a video of themselves either facing six balls or bowling six balls, accompanied by an entry fee. As a token of appreciation, every registrant will receive a custom The Legenz T10 cricket bat.

From these entries, the top 5,000 players will be shortlisted and awarded a Silver Ticket, giving them the opportunity to attend physical trials in five major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore. Additionally, these players will gain exclusive access to a one-year online cricket training module.

The best 150 players from the trials will progress to the next stage, earning the prestigious Golden Ticket. Of these, 72 players will advance to the final selection round with a Diamond Ticket through auction and will play in The Legenz T10 League.

The remaining 78 players will retain their Golden Ticket and secure a guaranteed spot in the next league season. (ANI)

