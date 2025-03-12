Coffs Harbour (Australia), Mar 12 (PTI) Indian golfers Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, and Avani Prashanth will be eager to finally get some action at the Australian Women's Classic from Friday after the last week's event in Brisbane was called off due to Cyclone Alfred.

The three Indians were also due to play in Brisbane last week, but the event was called off due to the cyclone.

With limited opportunities for a practice round, they will have to settle for practice sessions at the range ahead of the competition.

The Ladies European Tour has confirmed the Australian Women's Classic has been reduced to 54 holes due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Coffs Coast region.

The tournament is now set to begin on Friday morning, with the first tee time scheduled at 7:30am local time.

It has been a tumultuous start to the circuit's Aussie swing after Cyclone Alfred devastated the Queensland coast causing last week's Australian WPGA Championship to be cancelled.

No fewer than 132 players will tee up on Friday, a field comprised of 80 LET players, 30 WPGA Tour players and 22 invites.

LPGA winner Grace Kim headlines the €300,000 event as the highest ranked player in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings (83rd).

The home favourite is joined by LET winners Cara Gainer, Manon De Roey, Trichat Cheenglab, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Diksha Dagar and Alice Hewson. Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley is also teeing up in New South Wales looking for her maiden victory on the LET.

