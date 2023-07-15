London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final on Saturday.

In the picture shared on the Twitter official page of Wimbledon, the couple can be seen in good spirits. "All set for the finals! Welcome to #Wimbledon, Priyanka and Nick," the tweet said.

https://twitter.com/Wimbledon/status/1680206832323776515

Priyanka donned a green and black dress paired with black open-toe legging boots. The Citadel star accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a blue clutch purse.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a brown suit with a matching tie and sunglasses.

The highly anticipated Wimbledon women's singles final was played between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur. With the departure of previous champions from the draw, a new Wimbledon saw a titleholder.

Unseeded Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova clinched her maiden Wimbledon title, defeating No.6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the 2023 Wimbledon final on Saturday.

In a major upset, Vondrousova won her first Grand Slam title.

Marketa Vondrousova has captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide by becoming the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since the legendary Billie Jean King in 1963. (ANI)

