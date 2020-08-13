Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 13 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday.

The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1995.

Also Read | WWE News: CM Punk's Advice to Rey Mysterio for Revenge on Seth Rollins, Details About Retribution and Other Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Mario Pasalic scored the opening goal of the match in the 26th minute to hand Atalanta a one-goal lead. The Italian side successfully maintained the lead up until the 90th minute of the match.

PSG's Marquinhos netted a goal in the 90th minute which was followed by a stunning strike by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, three minutes later. PSG's two goals in a quick succession powered them to the semi-final of the tournament.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Match 2020.

In the semi-final, PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig on August 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)