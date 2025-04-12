Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): Half-centuries by openers Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen and a four-wicket haul by Abrar Ahmed led Quetta Gladiators to an 80-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Quetta, after being asked to bat first, posted 216 for five in their 20 overs. The opening pair of Saud (59, 42b, 6x4s, 2x6s) and Allen (53, 25b, 5x4s, 4x6s) added 88 runs in just 7.1 overs, setting the tone for a big total.

Allen took on the Zalmi bowlers early, hitting 22 runs in an over off Sufyan Moqim before falling on its last ball, as per a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hasan Nawaz made 41 off 32 balls but got out to Alzarri Joseph. Saud was dismissed in the 16th over by Ali Raza, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket.

Quetta finished strongly with Rilee Rossouw (21* off 10) and Kusal Mendis (35* off 14), scoring 44 runs in the last three overs.

In reply, Zalmi lost captain Babar Azam in the first over to Mohammad Amir for a two-ball duck. Abrar then dismissed Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the same over to leave Zalmi reeling at 30 for three.

Saim Ayub scored a fighting fifty (in 38 balls, with three fours and four sixes) in his comeback game but was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone.

Hussain Talat struck 35 off 19 balls, including two sixes against Shoaib Malik, before falling to Usman Tariq.

The mystery spinner also removed Max Bryant on the next ball and ended with two wickets. Zalmi could only manage 136 in 15.1 overs.

Scores in brief:

Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Quetta Gladiators: 216-3, 20 overs (Saud Shakeel 59, Finn Allen 53; Ali Raza 1-31, Sufyan Moqim 1-39)

Peshawar Zalmi: 136 all out, 15.1 overs (Saim Ayub 50, Hussain Talat 35; Abrar Ahmed 4-42, Mohammad Amir 2-11, Usman Tariq 2-26)

Player of the Match - Abrar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators). (ANI)

