New Delhi [India], January 6: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have confirmed the departure of winger Rahul KP, who has signed a permanent deal with Odisha FC (OFC), as per ISL. The 24-year-old Kerala native was in his sixth season at the club and grew into a fan favourite for his local connection. Rahul joined the Blasters in 2019 from Indian Arrows and made a place for himself in the senior team as he went from strength to strength in yellow and blue. He scored nine times for the Kerala Blasters FC in all competitions and will leave behind find memories. Indian Super League Transfers: Rahul KP Moves From Kerala Blasters to Odisha FC for Remainder ISL 2024–25 Season (Watch Video).

KBFC posted on their X handle, "An agreement has been reached between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC on the permanent transfer of Rahul KP. All of us at Kerala Blasters FC would like to thank Rahul for his contributions and for all the memories. We wish Rahul nothing but the best for his future."

Rahul has signed with the Kalinga Warriors till the end of the 2026-27 season and will look to add more attacking depth to Sergio Lobera's squad. "Rahul is a profile of player who can fit very well into our play style. I am sure he will help us improve. I am happy with his arrival," Lobera said on his arrival, as quoted by ISL. Rahul KP Commits Dangerous Tackle On Luka Majcen, Leaves Slovenian Footballer Bleeding on Pitch During Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The 24-year-old also expressed delight at joining the Bhubaneswar-based outfit. "Ready for this new challenge. Odisha FC is the only team that showed interest in me. So, I am super happy to be here. Most importantly it's the coach's call so that makes it more amazing. Here to give my best to learn and grow. Rest I live to the Good God," Rahul told the Odisha FC website.

