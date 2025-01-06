Former AIFF Elite Academy player Rahul KP has been roped in by Odisha FC to complete his transfer move from Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL). The development was confirmed by the Odisha FC 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, where they uploaded a special video for Rahul KP on Monday. Rahul KP changed his base after a five-year stint with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. The star footballer joined the Blasters in 2019 and appeared in 76 matches and scored nine goals. Rahul KP Commits Dangerous Tackle On Luka Majcen, Leaves Slovenian Footballer Bleeding on Pitch During Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Rahul KP Moves From Kerala Blasters to Odisha FC

