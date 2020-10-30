Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets in a crucial IPL match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Chris Gayle smashed a 63-ball 99, while KL Rahul hit 46 off 41 as KXIP posted 185 for four against RR.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 52.

However, Stokes' 26-ball 50 and Sanju Samson's 25-ball 48 helped RR to chase down the total in 17.3 overs.

Brief Score:

Also Read | DC vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 51.

Kings XI Punjab: 185 for 4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 99; Ben Stokes 2/32).

Rajasthan Royals: 186 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Ben Stokes 50, Sanju Samson 48; M Ashwin 1/43) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)