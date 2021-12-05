Leipzig [Germany], December 5 (ANI): RB Leipzig on Sunday announced that the Bundesliga club and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways.

Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City.

Also Read | Virat Kohli & Rahul Dravid Visit New Zealand Dugout to Congratulate Ajaz Patel After His 10-Wicket Haul in an Inning Against India on Day 2 of 2nd Test, 2021 (Watch Video).

Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin on Friday. It was their third consecutive league loss that saw them drop to 11th. Marsch has been at the helm for Leipzig in 14 league games this season.

"The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin," a statement by last season's Bundesliga runners-up read.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future.

"It was not easy for us to part company ... because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said.

"It's a shame that things did not work out as we had hoped with this setup, and that this step has now become necessary. Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)